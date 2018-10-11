Mayor Nelson Holds State of the City Address

It was an update on all things Amarillo. Mayor Ginger Nelson held a State of the City address at the performing arts center.

It was not a traditional state of the city address. Instead of Mayor Nelson making a prepared statement, she hosted a roundtable discussion with members of city council.

Jobs and the growth of Amarillo as a whole highlighted a lot of today’s discussion.

The City of Amarillo’s population is expected to reach 200,000 at the next census. The mayor will be the first to tell you that the growth is fantastic, but the city has a lot of work to do to keep up with that growth.

Not only do you have to make sure the roads are able to handle the increase in traffic, but the city already has 12 bridges currently under construction. Jobs they want to get finished as soon as possible.

So when you have a city that’s growing the way Amarillo is, having a state of the city like the one this morning is a good way to let residents know what is going on.

“The more that we can put the facts out in front of the citizens,” said Mayor Nelson. “We are going to agree and disagree on decisions and certain things we should do for the city, but having those discussions in a fact-based situation where we are all working on the same information is the way to make them most productive.”

Mayor Nelson also introduced a new motto for the city ‘I Am a Believer.’ She said you can finish that with whatever you want that best describes Amarillo as the best city to live in.

The city has a set up a texting hotline. They are asking residents to text “I Believe AMA” to 555-888, and you can tell the mayor and the city council what you believe about Amarillo.

The annual state of the city Address is an effort by the city to be transparent with the residents. An area Amarillo activist Gerri Clover said she hopes the City Council Continues to improve.

“I think that’s a really big issue,” Glover said. “I think if people pay attention to public comments, and they attend council meetings, they will see that the citizens are concerned about transparency. They want to know about the business of the city.”