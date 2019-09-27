Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm Opening Day is today

Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm opens today. The farm has been a staple here in Amarillo every fall and is one of the biggest destinations for the season in West Texas.

Maxwell’s includes many different attractions like the Giant Maze, Magic Carpet Ride, the Golden Goat Bridge, Apple Cannon, fireworks displays, a zipline, and hayrides. There is also fair food like funnel cakes, corn dogs, and twisted taters.

The farm does open today, September 27th and runs until October 27th. It will be open every Friday from 5 pm to 9 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 9 pm, and Sundays from 1 pm to 9 pm.