Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm celebrates 50 years of Sesame Street

AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Saturday, October 12, Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm is helping Sesame Street celebrate 50 years by inviting families to participate in their Sesame Street Giant Maze.

The farm will also have games and events such as Barnyard Bingo, a grain train ride, helicopter rides, and for the first time, a fireworks display will be featured.

The fireworks will be displayed 15 minutes before closing.

New attractions like the Sasquatch Paintball Gallery and Maxwell’s Magic Carpet Ride will also be available for the public to try their hand