Maverick Boys & Girls Clubs of Amarillo says staff member tests positive for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A staff member at the Maverick Boys & Girls Clubs of Amarillo has tested positive for COVID-19, that according to Maverick Club officials.

The Maverick Club told us it is shut down at this time, and that all of its staff and kids are in quarantine.

Organization officials said they plan to reopen on May 25. They have set June 1 as the day to open for summer camps.

