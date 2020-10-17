Maverick Boys & Girls Club holds Free Food Box Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In Partnership with Precinct 4, Constable Idella Jackson & USDA Farm to Families the Maverick Boys & Girls Club held the Free Food Box Program to help local families in need.

On Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1:00 pm, the Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo partnered with others to distribute free boxes of food to anyone in need.

The food was distributed first-come, first-serve until it had all been given out. Recipients did not need to leave their car as it was a drive-thru arrangement.

