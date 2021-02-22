Matthew McConaughey to hold virtual benefit for winter storm relief

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey continues to rally Texans during times of crisis.
As the state tries to rebound from a historic week of devastating winter storms, the actor, college professor and Austinite is using his Just Keep Livin Foundation to try to help “rebuild” Texas with a virtual benefit in the next two weeks, he said.
“The storm has left so many Texans without the bare necessities they need to survive,” he said in a video on his Instagram account. “Camila and I are presently working with some wonderful organizations on the ground in Texas, and we know help is going to be needed for a while.”
He said to keep an eye on his Instagram account for more details in the coming day, and he also plans on giving more updates on how people can help Texans get back to being Texans.
“If you’re a ‘have,’ please go help a ‘have-not,'” he said. “Right now is the best time to safely check on your neighbors. Go knock on a door, go volunteer.”
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo Sod Poodles hosting job fair for 2021 season
- LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing as US approaches 500K deaths
- Two giraffes electrocuted by power lines in Kenya park
- ‘Madman’ message on ‘The Scream’ written by the painter himself, museum says
- APH reports 52 new cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths, 536 recoveries in the Amarillo Area