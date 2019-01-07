Massive Snow Maze in Canada

A couple in Canada are on their way to breaking a world record!

Their snow maze opened to the public over the weekend and they think it's the largest ever created.

About 15 miles south of Winnipeg, locals are getting their first chance to navigate the massive puzzle.

Clint Moss and his team of snow engineers have crafted a half-mile-long icy labyrinth.

It's being dubbed 'snow mazing' and should take visitors just under an hour to find the exit

It's just over 25,000 square feet in size and the snow-packed walls stand six-and-a-half feet high.

The current record for largest snow maze is held by the Fort William Historical Park in Ontario.