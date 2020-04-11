Mass gathering ban expanded to include houses of worship in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) —The New Mexico Department of Health is extending their original order that closed all businesses except those deemed essential, while also adding houses of worship to the list of those ordered to close.

In a press release issued Saturday, April 11, The NMDH said they were extending their orders from March that enforced restrictions on business operations and public gatherings to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Houses of worship were previously exempt from the public health emergency order banning mass gatherings, the new extension order amended that.

The NMDH asks that New Mexicans stay home and only go out when absolutely necessary.

