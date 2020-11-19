Maryland man sentenced to 24 months in prison after defrauding Orchard Park company out of $800,000+

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Maryland’s Amir Jahedmotlagh, 50, was convicted of mail fraud and is going behind bars for 24 months after defrauding Orchard Park’s Cobham Mission Systems out of $832,003.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Jahedmotlagh was an employee of Cobham Mission Systems, an Orchard Park-based aerospace company, who made fraudulent purchases on company credit cards that diverted cash to his personal accounts.

Jahedmotlagh worked for Cobham Mission Systems Maryland office.

“The defendant did not purchase any parts for Cobham; rather, he used the

purchase cards to direct funds into accounts controlled by him, resulting in a loss of

$832,003 to Cobham.” Office of United States Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. – Western District of New York

Officials tell News 4, Jahedmotlagh made approximately 600 unauthorized transactions with his company card, claiming the purchases were business expenses. He would then mail fake invoices to the Orchard Park headquarters appearing as business operations expenses.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. sentenced Jahedmotlagh to 24 months of prison

The investigation into this case was completed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Buffalo office.