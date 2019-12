AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Another public meeting is being held to discuss the Martin Road Lake Master Plan tonight.

The meeting takes place at the north branch of Amarillo Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public.

Some of the improvements being discussed include adding a proper drainage facility to the lake that can handle the heavy rain.

The public is also encouraged to give some of their ideas.