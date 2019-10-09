Marshall, Texas teenager arrested for making threats toward high school

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall teenager has been arrested for making threats toward Marshall ISD last week that forced the district into lockdown for over two hours.

Quincy Earl McCollister, 17, was charged Wednesday with two counts of making a false alarm or report. Superintendent Jerry Gibson has confirmed that McCollister was a student at the district when the threats were made.

On Thursday, October 3, the school district received multiple phone calls that threatened multiple buildings on campus. Two lockdowns were issued over the course of two hours.

“The safety and security of our students is our number one priority. In today’s climate, we cannot take any threats lightly, and the decision to go on lockdown at all of our campuses is one that we do not take lightly, either. But I would rather make that decision than risk the safety of any of our students or our staff who protect them. Our staff responded in a professional way during the course of last week’s events, and I am confident that at no time were our students in danger.” Jerry Gibson, Superintendent

A mugshot for McCollister has not been posted on the county’s judicial records website. It is unclear when it will be updated.