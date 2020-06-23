Marshall man drowns at Lake O’ the Pines

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after drowning at Lake O’ the Pines. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, authorities first received a call of a possible drowning around 4:00 Monday evening.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Tyler Brightman of Marshall, was swimming in the Bushy Creek portion of the lake when he submerged but didn’t come back up. Texas Game Wardens found Brightman’s body later on. An autopsy has been ordered.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.