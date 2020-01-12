Market Street is helping people keep their New Year’s resolutions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – January 12, is the day that a majority of people will give up on their New Year’s resolutions according to a study conducted by Strava, the social network for athletes.

Market Street hosted its first Health and Wellness Expo event of 2020.

Pharmacy staff expected to see more than 100 people, hoping to keep their interest in maintaining a healthier lifestyle.

“Pharmacy wise what we are doing is free blood pressure, blood sugar, and total cholesterol checks for anyone in the store who would like them,” Hannah Ramirez, staff and clinical pharmacist, stated.

According to Strava, only around 8 percent of people stick to their resolutions.

Hannah Ramirez, a clinical pharmacist hopes to change that by encouraging those who haven’t checked their vitals to do so, especially since it’s free.

“It only takes five minutes for us to check all of those numbers for you. it’s a great way for you to get that checked without actually having to see your doctor,” Ramirez, stated.

After those numbers have been checked there is also someone to assist you with purchasing food to go with your health needs.

“We’re partnering with our in-store dietitian to help provide healthy recipes, healthy lifestyle changes, it doesn’t take a whole lot of effort to help them continue on track for the start of the new year,” Ramirez explained.

For those who have fallen off the resolution wagon, Market Street Store Director Matt Edwards, said they encourage people to choose good eating habits by showing them what is available to them.

“Eating well doesn’t mean it has to taste bad and that’s our point is to showcase items that taste good and oh by the way they’re good for you,” Edwards said.

For those who have made a promise to themselves to get healthier for the new year, market street staff said they just want to be part of their journey.

“This is a time where folks are thinking about taking care of themselves and we would just like to be a part of that,” Edwards said.

For those who missed it today, Market Street, offers these health screenings the second Saturday of every month.