Marine Corps League of Amarillo Hosting Veteran’s Day Parade and Events

The Marine Corps League of Amarillo is hosting their 2018 Veterans Day Parade on November 10th in downtown Amarillo.

Join the Texas Panhandle Honor Flight for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. $7 per plate or $10 all you can eat at the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association.

The parade is at 10 a.m. and the route is from 11th and Polk st to 5th and Harrison.

Parade participants apply at www.roancreekmcl.net.

After the parade, free burgers and entertainment at the Tri-State Fair Grounds Rex Baxter Building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.