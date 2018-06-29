March of Dimes Dodgeball Dodges, Dips, Dives, Ducks, and Fundraises for Babies

News

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Imagine playing dodgeball while helping babies and their mothers. 
    Amarillo area families, businesses, and volunteers dedicated to the fight for the health premature babies held a dodgeball tournament, benefiting the March of Dimes. 
    Proceeds went to help the organization.
    Participants were given awards for First and Second Place and Best Dressed for the teams who played with a theme. 
 

