March 29th: National Vietnam War Veterans Day, how you can participate in virtual events to honor those who served.

Howdy folks and good Thursday morning to you. Yesterday was the warmest day of the year so far, and today, we're looking to be even hotter in the afternoon. Temperatures have fallen off to the 40s, 50s, and 60s, and then strong winds hit again today as we warm up to the 80s and 90s. Several spots could see record high temperatures. With this short-sleeves kind-of-weather comes increased wildfire danger, so continue to avoid outdoor burning and stay alert for potential grass fires. Wind speeds will range from 20 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 50 at times.

Friday continues the high winds but we'll cool off to the upper 70s and low 80s under even more cloud cover.

Saturday's temperatures come down more, as we look for highs around 60 but we'll have much weaker afternoon winds.

Sunday brings us back to the 70s before thundershowers head our way for the start of next week.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin