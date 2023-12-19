(NBC) — The performances are in, and the wait is on to learn who America has chosen as the winner of “The Voice” It will be revealed Tuesday night.

The mission for the five finalists was really very simple going into Monday night. They needed the best performances possible to make it next to impossible for America to choose the Season 24 winner.

THE VOICE — ” Live Semi-Final Results” Episode 2421B — Pictured: (l-r) Huntley, Niall Horan, Mara Justine — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Three of the four coaches have artists in contention — yet the one who doesn’t — knows America has a tough call.

“The thing I know about this season is, it is the most incredible group of singers I’ve ever been on,” said Gwen Stefani. “We say it all the time, but this truly was like what? And everyone is so good.”

Tuesday night, one of them will be crowned the Season 24 winner of “The Voice.”

“The Voice” two-hour finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC4.