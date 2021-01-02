Many states raising their minimum wages in the new year

by: Nexstar Media Wire

(NEXSTAR) — Some workers across the country will be seeing wage increases in the new year.

Nineteen states are raising their minimum wages starting Friday, while New York’s increase began Dec. 31

The biggest bump is happening in New Mexico, which increased its minimum wage by $1.50 to $10.50. The 19 other states will see increases between 8 cents and $1.

Of the 20 states, California has the highest minimum wage, at $14.

These are the states where minimum wage is increasing:

  • Alaska

New min. wage: $10.34

Increase: 15 cents

  • Arizona

New min. wage: $12.15

Increase: 15 cents

  • Arkansas

New min. wage: $11

Increase: $1

  • California

New min. wage: $14

Increase: $1

  • Colorado

New min. wage: $12.32

Increase: 32 cents

  • Florida

New min. wage $8.65

Increase: 9 cents

  • Illinois

New min. wage: $11

Increase: $1

  • Maine

New min. wage: $12.15

Increase: 15 cents

  • Maryland

New min. wage: $11.75

Increase: 75 cents

  • Massachusetts

New min. wage: $13.50

Increase: 75 cents

  • Minnesota

New min. wage: $10.08

Increase: 8 cents

  • Montana

New min. wage: $8.75

Increase: 10 cents

  • New Jersey

New min. wage: $12

Increase: $1

  • New Mexico

New min. wage: $10.50

Increase: $1.50

  • New York

New min. wage: $12.50

Increase: 70 cents

  • Ohio

New min. wage: $8.80

Increase: 10 cents

  • South Dakota

New min. wage: $9.45

Increase: 15 cents

  • Vermont

New min. wage: $11.75

Increase: 79 cents

  • Washington

New min. wage: $13.69

Increase: 19 cents

