Many parents choose to home school in light of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With school right around the corner, parents are having to make tough decisions about the upcoming school year.

One mother, Samantha Escobar, said for her 14-year-old son with special needs, the decision to keep him at home is one with both wins and losses.

“The socialization is what he’s going to miss but at the same time I just don’t think it’s a good idea, I don’t think that it’s safe right now. Until I feel comfortable with whatever process they’re going to implement to keep them safe I don’t feel comfortable sending them back,” Escobar explained.

According to Escobar, the decision to keep her child at home stems from wanting to kleep her family safe from COVID-19 and keep others out of harms way in case a member of her household contracts the virus.

“I feel like we have a certain responsibility to try and keep it out of our household as much as we can. My husband works at the hospital too so I don’t want us to get it and bring it back to the hospital or my husband get it and then we send it to school,” Escobar said.

This year kids will be asked to social distance, and wear a mask throughout the day, something Escobar said is almost impossible to ask of a child.

“Even for the kids that do have to wear a mask, especially the younger kids they’re going to be hard pressed to keep that on them all day long,” Escobar stated.

So far, parents and schools can agree that every family has to make the decision that best suits their child and lifestyle.

“I think we all just have to make the best decision for our families and decide what’s right for them,” Escobar said.

Right now Escobar said she has turned to a local Facebook page called Amarillo Homeschoolers, to help her during this time.