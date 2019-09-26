Many couples are ending their relationships over chores

A third Americans have ended a relationship over chore responsibilities - while close to 70 percent of couples fight about cleaning up.

(FOX NEWS) — Breaking up is hard to do.

But, doing chores is apparently even harder.

One-third of Americans say they’ve ended a relationship because of household chore responsibilities.

This, according to a new “One Poll” study.

Analysts found tiding up can cause tiffs.

Over 65 percent of people say they’ve fought with their partner over cleaning.

The main problems they say they have is with dishes being left in the sink.

The toilet seat being left up and the refrigerator door not being fully closed.

The study found cleanliness is a big factor in pursuing a potential mate with seven in ten people saying they will never date a messy person.