Many asymptomatic Tyson Foods’ employees test positive for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — City officials say many of the employees being tested at Tyson Foods plant in Amarillo are testing positive while being completely asymptomatic. Experts said asymptomatic people can unknowingly spread coronavirus, including to people who could get very sick.

Last week, more than 3,500 employees at the Tyson Foods’ plant were tested for the virus.

Amarillo’s Mayor, Ginger Nelson, said these asymptomatic cases are exactly why social distancing is important.

“We are encountering people who are asymptomatic,” said Mayor Nelson. “They don’t know they’re sick, but they have the virus and they’re at the grocery store, you’re encountering them, and that’s why it’s so important to wear a mask. You could be that person.”

City of Amarillo’s Public Health Director, Casie Stoughton, said the city is still waiting for results on more than 2,000 of the tests distributed at Tyson Foods.

More from MyHighPlains.com: