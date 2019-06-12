Many adults still sleep with childhood “comfort items”

If you roll over at night to grab your stuffed animal while you sleep you’re not alone.

This according to a new “OnePoll” study examining the average American’s night time routines.

The study revealing a third of adults still sleep with an object from their childhood including stuffed animals, blankets, and special pillows.

Analysts also found 41 percent of people follow a ritual before hitting the sheets.

Those ranging from making sure the doors in their home are locked to turning on the TV to fall asleep to.

When do all of these routines go down?

The study reveals the average American bedtime is around 9:34 p.m.