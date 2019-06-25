Many adults haven’t been in a swimming pool in a decade

The hot summer season is in full swing but many adults say they haven’t set foot in a swimming pool in a surprisingly long time.

A OnePoll British study says three in ten adults haven’t been swimming in a public pool in the last decade.

And three in a hundred say they’ve never done at least the “dog paddle,” despite swimming’s health benefits.

Two thousand people surveyed gave their top reasons why they didn’t have the time, they only went swimming while on vacation they didn’t like how they look in a swimsuit, they didn’t like public change rooms and they didn’t know how to swim.

Adults still say it’s important for kids to learn how to swim especially for the exercise.