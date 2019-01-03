Man with dementia remarries wife of 54 years

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- For the last few years Frank Borg has been living with dementia. He's currently a resident at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire in hospice care. It’s a challenging time, but thanks to a special program, Frank was granted one wish and he chose to surprise his wife Sue by marrying her all over again.

It’s been 54 years since Frank and Sue Borg first tied the knot. “We were younger, it was a very small wedding at our church in Rochester, Minnesota,” said Sue.

Frank’s younger brother John says he remembers like it was yesterday. "I was 16 and they were 19 and they were getting married and he was my hero,” said John Borg.

John says his brother Frank was deeply in love with Sue. “He was a relentless pursuer of her and finally, he finally won and got her to fall in love with him and they got married," he said.

Now they’re doing it again. Frank, who is living with Dementia in hospice at Azura Memory Care has one wish for the New Year, to relive what he says was the best day of his life.

"That's just how Frank is. He's always been wonderful and happy,” said Sue.

