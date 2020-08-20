Man wanted by Potter County officials for child sex charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for Terrence Sinque Asberry, and they are asking for the public’s help.

The 35-year-old man is wanted for online solicitation of a minor under 14 and three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

