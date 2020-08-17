Man takes ’25 Push-up Challenge’ to new heights by doing them 96 feet in the air

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The “25 push-up challenge has been making its rounds on social media.

The idea is to raise awareness for people who have PTSD by doing 25 push-ups, and then challenging someone else to do the same for 25 days.

One man decided he was going to take the challenge and do it in a whole new way.

“I thought it get a lot of attention. the whole point is to have awareness of PTSD so why not make people aware of what we’re doing by doing something that’s going to get everybody’s attention. That’s why I went 96 feet up in that air yesterday,” Dood Jussaud, explained.

However, getting Jussaud 96 feet in the air was a challenge in itself.

“Dood said “I’ve got an idea and you’re probably not going to like it,” Destany, Dood’s sister stated.

With the help of his sister, and her boyfriend who’s a welder that idea came to life.

“We spent all day Saturday building it and then when we did it on Sunday it was kind of like the anticipation of the weekend, this idea finally happening was awesome,” Destany said.

Dood’s mother, who lives in Borger said she was surprised to see the crane lifting her son but also very proud that her kids were helping others.

“To take it to another level does not surprise me. Both of my kids are always surprising me with something and making me proud,” D.D Hale, Dood’s mother, said.

Dood said he hopes he can help change a life by letting those battling PTSD know that he and others doing the challenge are with them.

“With the world we live in it’s nice to know that people care and that there’s people out there that you can talk to and I think it’s important to kind of go the extra step because we need that awareness,” Dood explained.

If you want to join in on the challenge here is how it works. You do 25 pushups everyday for 25 days and then nominate someone on your social media friends list to do it as well.