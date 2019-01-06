Man Shot Near South Nelson

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - On Friday, Jan. 4th, at around 8:15 p.m., Amarillo Police Department was dispatched to the 3100 Block of S. Nelson on shots fired in the area.

One officer was already in the area and began searching for any suspect’s vehicles or anyone on foot but did not locate anyone.

The officer then received a call that there was a possible gunshot victim at the Toot-N-Totum at 34 S. Osage.

The officer made contact with a male victim who did have a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The victim had driven himself there from the original location on Nelson.

He was then transported to the hospital via ambulance with a nonlife-threatening injury.

The suspect is known to the victim but was not arrested at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the APD detective division.