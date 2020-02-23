Man shot last night in East Amarillo; Police investigating

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating after a man was shot in east Amarillo last night.



It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of I-40 East.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to that location for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



When officers got there, APD said they were told a 34-year-old had been shot and already taken to the hospital privately.



Police said when they got to the hospital, the victim was being treated and was in serious condition but stable at the time of the report.



APD said the suspect has not been identified at this time. If anyone has information on the shooting they are asked to contact the APD Violent Crimes Unit at 806-378-4251. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers at 806-374-4400

