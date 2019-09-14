Man shot in Plainview Saturday morning after standoff, Texas Rangers investigating

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

The City of Plainview’s Police Department received a call at 8:45 a.m. of three shots fired in the 1600 Block of W. 11th Street. Upon arrival, police came upon a male threatening suicide. Plainview SWAT team, DPS, Sheriff’s Office and Plainview Police Crisis negotiators were called to the scene. After an hour and 23-minute standoff, the suspect turned and pointed his handgun at police. He was shot and killed by a SWAT sniper and first officer on scene. Texas Rangers are currently in route to investigate.