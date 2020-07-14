Man shot in neck while driving on Indiana interstate with 3-year-old in car, girlfriend says

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — A man was shot in the neck over the weekend while driving on Interstate 465 in Indiana with a 3-year-old in the car.

Police said the initial report Sunday afternoon was about a driver who had been hit by debris that came through the windshield, but when they got there, they found the driver, Jason Beck, had been shot in the neck.

Detectives say they believe more than one shot was fired at the car, which was also occupied by Beck’s girlfriend, Tiffany Wallace, and her 3-year-old daughter.

Wallace said they were traveling to pick up some tools for a home repair project when she heard a boom.

“Jason was driving the truck and lets go of the wheel,” Wallace said. “So I go to grab the steering wheel to get control of the truck because we are going towards the traffic.”

With her daughter in the backseat, Wallace was able to pull the car safely to the shoulder of the road. She then saw Beck was injured and struggling to breathe.

“I didn’t even know what it was,” Wallace said of the injury. “All I know is when I lifted his neck to look to see what happened, he was bleeding so bad and there was so much glass.”

She pulled Beck from the car and started CPR. Once police arrived, they realized Beck had actually been hit by gunfire.

The bullet came through the back driver’s side window. Wallace said the shooting appeared random.

“I could not tell you why this happened. I have no clue,” Wallace said when asked what may have led to the shooting. “I wish I could give you an answer, but I could not.”

Beck’s longtime friend Justin Carroll says he is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“Jason is the kind of person who gives you the shirt off his back, you know. You need a place? He’s there for you. You need something to eat? He’s got your back,” said Carroll. “I don’t know why someone would want to do something like this to such a great guy.”

No arrests have been made. Indiana State Police are investigating.

Wallace said Beck is in the hospital on a ventilator. “If somebody saw something or knows something … come forward,” she said. “They just injured an innocent man who’s leaving five kids out here.”