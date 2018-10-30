News

Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2017 Hutchinson County Murder

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 05:37 PM CDT

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A man is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a Hutchinson County jury finds him guilty of murder. 

On Oct. 26, the jury found Matthew Baker guilty of the murder of Blake Thorvalsden in March of 2017.

Police said Baker entered the victim's apartment, shot him, and later Baker went to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The case was handled by the attorney general office.

