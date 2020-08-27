Man sentenced to life after stabbing woman in convenience store bathroom

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man is sentenced to life in prison after stabbing a woman in the throat in a convenience store bathroom.
Cody Ryan Clark was sentenced to life for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
According to the Randall County DA’s Office, in March 2019, Clark followed a woman into a bathroom at a convenience store at 45th and Western with a large knife, made threatening remarks to her, and then stabbed her in the throat.
The DA’s office said Clark has had five previous felony convictions: Sexual Assault, two counts of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Felony DWI, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
The DA’s office said this was the first jury trial in the panhandle since the Supreme Court of Texas closed courtrooms across Texas to in-person court proceedings in March following the escalation of the CCOVID-19 pandemic.
