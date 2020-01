CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man will spend life in prison after pleading guilty to an Amarillo murder.

Jude Edward Samora pleaded guilty to Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

He will not be eligible for parole until he has completed 30 years of his life sentence.

Samora stabbed his wife, Julianne Samora, in September 2018. He also stabbed another person resulting in serious injuries.

He was arrested in Clayton, New Mexico the next day.