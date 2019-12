AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The man found guilty for Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon has been sentenced.

Dylan Newcomer will spend 48 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

It happened in August 2018 while officers were investigating a burglary near 34th and Western.

Newcomer fired four rounds at two Amarillo Police Department officers back in August 2018.

One offer was shot. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.