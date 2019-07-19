Man sentenced to 4 life sentences for October 2017 sexual assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One of the five suspects indicted for the sexual assault of a woman back in October 2017 has been convicted.

Paul Cody Teague was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, and Aggravated Kidnapping.

The judge sentenced Teague to four life sentences after finding he had previously been convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault in 1998.

Officials said due to Teague’s previous 1998 conviction, he will not be eligible for release on parole for his new Aggravated Sexual Assault conviction.

Timothy Rivas also entered a guilty plea to sexual assault in this case.

Three other suspects still have pending charges in this case, Jessica Valverde, Casey Malin, and James Washburn.