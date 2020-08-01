Man sentenced on child porn charge

News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for possession of child porn.

Bernard Love took a plea deal back in January and was convicted on one count of Possessing Child Porn.

Documents show the victim was younger than 12 years old.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss