Man sentenced on child porn charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for possession of child porn.
Bernard Love took a plea deal back in January and was convicted on one count of Possessing Child Porn.
Documents show the victim was younger than 12 years old.
