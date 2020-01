AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has agreed to a plea agreement on one charge of Theft of Government Funds.

According to court documents, Antonio Cervantez stole more than $1,000 from the Social Security Administration from 2014 to 2018.

He could be facing up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

More from MyHighPlains.com: