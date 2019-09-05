Man proposes to girlfriend for a month without her knowing

(FOX NEWS) – Most people only get proposed to once but one woman in the UK got more than a month’s worth of marriage requests.

Edi Okoro knew he wanted to marry his girlfriend Cally Read. He just didn’t know when to pop the question.

He made sure to always carry around the ring for when the moment felt right but, eventually he took it one step further taking pictures with the ring right in front of his unsuspecting girlfriend.

Okoro says he knew Cally would say yes if she caught him in the act.

The jokester recently taking to social media to confirm the two are now officially engaged adding, he isn’t giving up how he finally did it but says he was never caught.