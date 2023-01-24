AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man recently pled guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to drug possession after officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety allegedly found methamphetamine when he was pulled over in Oldham County in November 2020.

According to documents filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Mario Alberto Orozco-Pulido pleaded guilty to one count of “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine” in relation to an incident in Oldham County in November 2020.

Orozco-Pulido, according to the factual resume, was pulled over by a Texas DPS officer in Oldham County for speeding on or around Nov. 20, 2020. While the officer was conducting the stop, officials said that the trooper “noted indicators of criminal activity” and was granted consent to search the vehicle.

During the search, the trooper allegedly found 10 bundles of suspected methamphetamine and one bundle of suspected heroin in the door panels of the vehicle. According to the factual resume, the methamphetamine tested positive, with a purity of 99% and weighed around 4,420 grams.

According to the plea agreement, which accompanied the factual resume, the minimum and maximum penalties the court can impose for Orozco-Pulido include:

Imprisonment for a period of not more than 20 years;

A fine not to exceed $1,000,000, or twice any pecuniary gain to the defendant or loss to the victim(s);

A term of supervised release not less than three years or more than life, which is mandatory under the law and will follow any term of imprisonment.

The plea agreement states that the government recommends that Orozco-Pulido serve 84 months, which is seven years, in prison. However, the documents state that the recommendation is not binding to the court and the judge will decide if the government’s recommendation is adopted.

According to additional court documents, filed on Tuesday, Orozco-Pulido’s rearrangement is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 13 in Amarillo Federal Court.