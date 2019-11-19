Man pleads guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One of three men who were indicted in September for allegedly using a mail route to distribute marijuana has entered a guilty plea.

George Delacruz faces prison for up to five years with at least two years of supervised release as part of the agreement.

Delacruz, along with Dat Thein Ho and Gabriel Chavez, were all charged with one count of Conspiracy to Distribute and one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Ho also faces one additional count of Use of Mail for an Unlawful Activity.

