Man making cross-country trek for kids with cancer stops in Amarillo

A man is walking coast to coast for a good cause and he made his way through Amarillo.

Thomas Curran is making the cross-country trek to raise money for kids fighting cancer. His goal is to raise $20,000 on his nearly 1,500 mile trip.

“In August, I sold my restaurant and my son was graduated college, and like, well, maybe is now a good time to do it. I turned 50 last December and I just wanted to do something kind of extraordinary for my 50th year on earth,” said Curran.

He started his journey in February in North Carolina and aims to reach California by September.