Man indicted for Potter County murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted for a murder from two years ago.

Ricardo Huerta was indicted for the killing of 28-year-old Latrece Latell Black.

In July of 2018, Black’s body was found in the west alley of the 900 block of South Arthur.

Huerta was originally booked into the El Paso County jail back in June after being deported from Mexico when he was arrested.

The murder indictment, however, is in Potter County.

