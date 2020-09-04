Man indicted for possession of child pornography

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Randall County for Possession of Child Pornography.

According to court documents, Raul Daniel Resendiz, 33, was indicted on 10 counts of Possession of Child Porn.

Court documents said Resendiz accessed the material around April 23, 2019.

His bond was set at $25,000 and he must have no direct or indirect contact with anyone under the age of 17.

