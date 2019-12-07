Man indicted for murder after September standoff

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The man arrested after a standoff in which police discovered human remains has been indicted.

Matthew Hubbell was indicted for murder.

He was arrested back in September after a standoff with police on the 1700 block of South Monroe.

Police said they found human remains inside the home after a search.

An autopsy was ordered to identify the victim.

