AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The man arrested after a standoff in which police discovered human remains has been indicted.
Matthew Hubbell was indicted for murder.
RELATED: Amarillo man charged with murder after Thursday standoff
He was arrested back in September after a standoff with police on the 1700 block of South Monroe.
Police said they found human remains inside the home after a search.
An autopsy was ordered to identify the victim.
The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:
- High School Football State Quarterfinal Round-Up: High Plains teams go 2-2 on Friday
- Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum holds annual Christmas Open House
- One dead, another injured after store employee shoots robbery suspects, police say
- Man indicted for murder after September standoff
- Mental health professionals train to treat PTSD in Texas