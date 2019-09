AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A driver who allegedly hit and killed a woman and severely injured a man back in 2017 has been indicted.

Avery Nolan, 33, was indicted on one count of Intoxication Assault and one count of Intoxication Manslaughter.

In happened in October when Amarillo Police were called to the 2300 block of the Fritch Highway.

19-year-old Mercy Romero died from her injuries.