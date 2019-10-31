1  of  10
Man indicted for allegedly pretending to be a peace officer

Justin Shepard
Courtesy: Potter County jail

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man who allegedly pretended to be a peace officer and pulled a gun on a woman has been indicted.

Court documents show on August 26, Justin Shepard, while pretending to be a peace officer, attempted to use official authority on the defendant.

Documents said that same day Shepard allegedly pulled a gun on her.

According to Potter County records, Shepard bonded out on August 28.

He has been indicted on one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and another count of Impersonating a Public Servant.

