Man in Critical Condition After Shooting; Shooting Suspect at Large

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A male is in critical condition after a morning shooting in south Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department is still searching for the suspect.

On Oct. 28 at about 6:20 a.m., APD officers were called to a shooting at a residence in the 3400 block of Teckla Boulevard.

A 31-year-old female and a 40-year-old male were inside the residence when Weslen Patterson, 29, opened a window from the outside and shot the male in his upper body. Patterson then entered the residence and began choking the female. The male victim left the front of the house when Patterson followed him outside and shot him again.

Patterson then left the scene before officers arrived.

The male victim was transported to an area hospital with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The female suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

According to APD, Patterson and the female victim had previously been in a relationship.

Detectives with the APD Domestic Violence Unit obtained warrants for Burglary of a Habitation and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, for Weslen Patterson, through Randall County.

Anyone with information on this incident or anyone who knows where Weslen Patterson is located is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or through the P3 Crime Stoppers App.