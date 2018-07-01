News

Man Hospitalized with Life-Threatening Injuries in Friday Night Wreck

Posted: Jun 30, 2018

Updated: Jun 30, 2018

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Last night at approximately 7:20 p.m., Amarillo Police responded to a car accident at the intersection of Bell Street and the I-27 Southbound service road.

Police said a man was riding a motorized bicycle northbound on Bell Street when he reportedly ran the red light and was struck by a car headed south on the service road for I-27.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to APD.

The accident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
 

