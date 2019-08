AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are working an accident in south Amarillo.

It happened on the 5000 block of South Coulter.

According to Amarillo Police, a man was crossing west on Coulter when he failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle and was hit.

He was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

No one in the vehicle was injured.

APD did close the southbound lanes for a short time to conduct an investigation. Those lanes have since reopened.