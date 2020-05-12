Man hit by airplane, killed on ABIA runway identified by police

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man struck and killed by a passenger plane after it landed on a runway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Thursday night has been identified by Austin police.

Police say 22-year-old Junin Ko was killed on the runway. Ko was pronounced dead at 8:41 p.m. Thursday.

The crew of Southwest Flight 1392 reported seeing “an unauthorized individual” on runway 17-Right at 8:12 p.m. ABIA says an Airport Operations crew found Ko who had been hit.

There hasn’t been an update from airport officials on how Ko got on to the runway. Officials confirmed to KXAN the person killed was not a badged employee at the airport.

The airport resumed normal operations Friday, but the Southwest Airlines plane involved in the incident showed cancellations for all four of its scheduled flights the following day.

Southwest Airlines said they are “fully cooperating with local law enforcement and FAA as those agencies investigate the event.“

“The Southwest aircraft maneuvered to avoid an individual who became visible on runway 17R shortly after touch down,” Southwest said in a statement.

Audio between the Southwest Airlines pilot and the air traffic control tower described what unfolded on the runway.

Southwest: “Tower, Southwest 1392, we believe there might be a person on the runway.”

ABIA Tower: “Southwest 1392, where exactly do you see the man?”

Southwest: “Well they, uh, they’re behind us, they’re behind us now.”

ABIA Tower: “Southwest 1392, roger. So you saw them just after you touched down?”

Southwest: “Affirm.”

ABIA Tower: “1392, roger.”